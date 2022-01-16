NXT reveals the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament men’s bracket

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following brackets were announced for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic men’s tournament that begins on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.
Left side of the bracket
-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. “Jacket Time” Kushida and Ikemen Jiro
-Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde
Right side of the bracket
-Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed
-“The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward
Powell’s POV: The tournament begins on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show. There will also be a women’s tournament, but no teams have been announced as of this update. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT 2.0 every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
We know the teams, now let’s see the 2022 #DustyClassic tournament bracket!
Who’s your pick to raise this years 🏆 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/n3yUGQpWhA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 16, 2022
