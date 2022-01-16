NXT reveals the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament men’s bracket

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following brackets were announced for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic men’s tournament that begins on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

Left side of the bracket

-“MSK” Nash Carter and Wes Lee vs. “Jacket Time” Kushida and Ikemen Jiro

-Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

Right side of the bracket

-Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed

-“The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward

Powell's POV: The tournament begins on Tuesday's NXT 2.0 television show. There will also be a women's tournament, but no teams have been announced as of this update.