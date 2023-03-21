3/20 AEW Dark Elevation results: Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Tony Nese and Ari Daivari, ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Taylor Rising in a Proving Ground match, Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Levi Knight and Jessie V, Skye Blue vs. Taryn From Accounting, Jake Hager vs. Adam Knight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 107)
Taped March 15, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre
Streamed March 20, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page
1. Skye Blue beat Taryn From Accounting
2. Jake Hager defeated Adam Knight
3. Emi Sakura pinned Zoe Sager
4. Brandon Cutler over Jason Geiger
5. Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isaiah Kassidy defeated Massive Damage, Sebastian Wolfe, and Mo Jabari
6. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated Michael Allen Richard Clark and Shaun Moore
7. ROH Women’s Champion Athena beat Taylor Rising in a Proving Ground match
8. Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee defeated Levi Knight and Jessie V
9. Alex Reynolds and John Silver beat Tony Nese and Ari Daivari
Be the first to comment