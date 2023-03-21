NXT live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Killer Kelly, Chris Candido

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and includes Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show features Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. My review will be available after the show (depending on the availability of a screener), and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 35 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the NXT show a D+ grade, mostly because the first hour felt like a hot mess and was below the show’s usual standards.

Birthdays and Notables

-Killer Kelly (Raquel Lourenço) is 30 today.

-The late Chris Candido (Chris Candito) was born on March 21, 1972. He died of pneumonia at age 33 on April 28, 2005.