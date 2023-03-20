03/20 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, U.S. Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match, Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Logan Paul and Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs. Bayley, Chad Gable vs. Ricochet, Omos vs. Mustafa Ali

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, U.S. Champion Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford in a non-title match, Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Logan Paul and Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley vs. Bayley, Chad Gable vs. Ricochet, Omos vs. Mustafa Ali, and more (33:18)…

