McGuire’s Mondays: CM Punk is back in WWE 

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer

What a moment.

If you’re reading this, you know by now that CM Punk returned to WWE at the tail end of Saturday night’s Survivor Series. WWE even threw up the bottom corner copyright signage to signify the end of the event before all this went down. It wasn’t much. Someone hit play on “Cult Of Personality.” Punk slowly walked through the entrance way. There was no microphone, no talking, no mission statement. The crowd went … some kind of word that’s not invented yet but is what you get when you add crazy + nuts + wild + bananas + insane.

What a moment.

It’s easy to be cynical about this. Punk’s departure from AEW was tumultuous – and even that is being kind. In the time the guy spent away from WWE, he not only badmouthed the company, but he was even sued by one of its doctors. He was very loud about how the place ostensibly ruined his mental health, took potshots at all the Main Players whenever he was given a chance to do so (and in the event no one gave him the chance, he wasn’t shy about doing it on social media) and was so disenfranchised with all of it that he tried his hand at MMA, which didn’t work out great.

But then Saturday happened. Countless reports from countless websites insisted he wasn’t going to appear on the show. The purported reasoning behind announcing Randy Orton as the final member of the babyface War Games team was to try and quell any CM Punk clamoring that was expected from a Chicago crowd. It simply wasn’t meant to be – at least not now. Not a few months after being fired from AEW. Not this easily, not this quickly, not this way. Bridges had to be rebuilt. Seth Rollins needed to calm down. Maybe it would happen someday, but not Saturday.

Turned out, that line of thinking was wrong. In response was that simple observation: What a moment. There already has been and there will continue to be a lot written about Punk’s return to WWE, but one thing you can’t deny is that it showcased precisely why us pro wrestling fans are fans of pro wrestling. We hear it all the time, but there really is nothing like it.

Think about any other sports-based medium. Aaron Rodgers might shock the world and miraculously suit up for the New York Jets this season after messing up his achilles earlier this year, but it’s not like that return would be secret. It’s not like the Jets would trot out Tim Boyle to warm up with the starters and appear to begin the game while Rodgers sits quietly in the locker room – only to have the lights go out 10 minutes before kickoff and the hall of fame quarterback to appear in the tunnel, geared up, ready to save his team. Nothing beats pro wrestling, yes, but it’s even harder to think of something that beats pro wrestling surprises.

That’s why Saturday night was fun. It’s not about one company winning and another losing. It’s not even about one owner messing up while the other guy in charge seemingly makes all the right moves. If you’re bogged down in that while thinking about the last five minutes of this year’s Survivor Series, you’re only doing yourself a disservice.