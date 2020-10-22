NXT UK’s Heritage Cup tournament, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, D-Lo Brown, Taya Valkyrie, Bad News Allen

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features the continuation of the Heritage Cup tournament, plus the contract signing for next week’s NXT UK Title match.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week and previewing the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory and WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-views. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a F grade majority vote from 27 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. The voting was close, as D scored 20 percent, and B drew 19 percent. I gave the show a D- grade and found it to be a failure of a go-home show, which is especially troubling given that Smackdown is airing on FS1 this week.

Birthdays and Notables

-D-Lo Brown (Accie Julius Connor) is 50.

-Taya Valkyrie (Kira Forster-Hennigan) is 37.

-The late Bad News Allen/Brown (Allen Coage) was born on October 22, 1943. He died of a heart attack at age 63 on March 6, 2007.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...