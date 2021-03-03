NXT wrestler Kacy Catanzaro injured

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestler Kacy Catanzaro announced that she suffered a knee injury. She announced via social media that she suffered a partial LCL tear.

Powell’s POV: Minor LCL tears typically heal without surgery, but Catanzaro did not list a timeline for her return. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.