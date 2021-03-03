NXT wrestler Kacy Catanzaro injured

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
NXT wrestler Kacy Catanzaro announced that she suffered a knee injury. She announced via social media that she suffered a partial LCL tear.
Powell’s POV: Minor LCL tears typically heal without surgery, but Catanzaro did not list a timeline for her return. Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.
It’s been a tough week.. coming to terms with a partial LCL tear, but working with medical staff to get back as soon as I can. You can’t keep me down. pic.twitter.com/2iMLKDTqXw
— Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) March 3, 2021
Be the first to comment