By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA Powerrr Surge streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The NWA is advertising Rush Freeman vs. Papa Jive vs. Jordan Clearwater in a three-way, and Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Marshe Rockett.

Powell’s POV: The preview also lists a look back at the Jocephus vs. David Arquette hair vs. hair match. The NWA content is available as part of a FITE TV bundle for $4.99 per month.