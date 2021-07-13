WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the final ThunderDome episode

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.986 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number is up from the 1.881 million overnight number that came out on Saturday, and the previous episode’s 1.861 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s viewership count was lower than usual due to the show airing on the Friday of Independence Day weekend in the United States. It will be interesting to see if WWE returning to the road on Friday leads to improved numbers for what is also the WWE Money in the Bank go-home show.