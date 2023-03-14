MLW Underground preview: The lineup for tonight’s show on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman vs. Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i for the MLW Tag Team Titles

-Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella for the MLW Middleweight Title

-Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page in a hardcore match

-Real1 appears

Powell’s POV: Next week’s show features the heavily promoted Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu match for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews will be available immediately after the show airs depending on the availability of a screener. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).