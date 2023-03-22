03/22 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, The Gunns vs. Top Flight for the AEW Tag Titles, Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match, Sting, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade, Toni Storm vs. Sky Blue, Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, The Gunns vs. Top Flight for the AEW Tag Titles, Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match, Sting, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade, Toni Storm vs. Sky Blue, Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson, and more (32:38)…

Click here for the March 22 AEW Dynamite audio review.

