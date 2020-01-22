01/22 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: The Briscoes vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods to become No. 1 contenders to the ROH Tag Titles, Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. The Bouncers, PJ Black and Brian Johnson vs. Master & The Machine

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH TV show: The Briscoes vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods to become No. 1 contenders to the ROH Tag Titles, Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. The Bouncers, PJ Black and Brian Johnson vs. Master & The Machine, and more (10:06)…

Click here for the January 22 ROH TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ricky Starks on his NWA run, doing enhancement work for WWE, leaving NOLA due to Hurricane Katrina, the January 24 NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, his relationship with Nick Aldis, and much more...

