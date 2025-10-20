AEW Dynamite preview: Wednesday’s WrestleDream fallout show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Opps” Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP for the AEW Trios Titles

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Bandido for the AEW Unified Championship

-The AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament brackets will be revealed

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center at TechPort. AEW will also tape Saturday’s Collision on Wednesday. We are looking for Collision reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).