Bobby Horne (a/k/a Sir Mo of Men on a Mission) dead at age 58

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Bobby Horne died on Sunday at age 58. Horne wrestled as Sir Mo as part of the Men on a Mission act in WWE from 1993 to 1996. Horne battled kidney issues over the years. His brother Gerald told TMZ that Bobby died in a Texas hospital after staying there for the last couple of months. Gerald also said that Mo’s condition took a turn for the worse recently after he was diagnosed with pneumonia and a blood infection while hospitalized. Read more on the story at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: My condolences to Horne’s family and friends. Mo teamed with Mabel, the late Nelson Frazier Jr., as the Men on a Mission tag team, managed by Oscar (Greg Girard). Horne debuted in 1991 and teamed with Frazier as The Harlem Knights. They were signed to the World Wrestling Federation (WWE) two years later. Men on a Mission beat The Quebecers to win the WWF Tag Team Titles on March 29, 1994, at a house show in London, England. They dropped the titles to the Quebecers just two days later in Sheffield, England.

Oscar left the company and retired from pro wrestling in 1994 because he objected to Men on a Mission turning heel. Mabel became a singles wrestler and was dubbed King Mabel when he won the King of the Ring tournament. Mo remained part of Mabel’s act as a manager and occasional tag team partner. They left the company in 1996 and worked as a team in the USWA promotion. Their last tag team match together was on December 15, 1996, according to Cagematch.net. They wrestled each other a few times, and Mabel eventually returned to WWE, while Mo worked independently as a singles wrestler. Mo’s final match took place on March 7, 2000. Frazier died of a heart attack at age 43 on February 18, 2014.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)