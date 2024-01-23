AEW Collision rating for Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 441,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision drew 400,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the key demo. Saturday’s Collision ran opposite the NFL’s Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers playoff game that delivered a whopping 37.5 million viewers for Fox, so the increased numbers for Collision are certainly positive news. The competition will be tough again on Saturday with the Royal Rumble, but Collision is officially finished with football competition until August. It will be interesting to see what kind of numbers the show produces starting in February.