By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former pro wrestler Ice Train (a/k/a Harold Hogue) died on Tuesday at age 56. The news was shared on social media by Dallas Page, who did not list a cause of death.

Powell’s POV: Ice Train, who also worked as MI Smooth, started in World Championship Wrestling in 1993 and also worked for the Catch Wrestling Association in Germany. My deepest sympathies to Hogue’s friends and family.