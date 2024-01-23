Kevin Patrick removed from the WWE Smackdown broadcast team

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has removed Kevin Patrick (Kevin Egan) from the Smackdown broadcast team, according to numerous reports. WWE has not officially announced the move as of this update.

Powell’s POV: It remains to be seen who the company has in mind to replace Patrick. Will Michael Cole go back to doing double duty? Will Vic Joseph be called up from NXT? Will they look outside the company again? Only time will tell who they have in mind, but it seemed very obvious that Patrick just wasn’t the right person for the lead play-by-play position.