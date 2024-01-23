WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s PLE and list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held Saturday in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Damian Priest, 23 wrestlers TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, 26 TBA)

-Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles in a four-way for the WWE Universal Championship

-Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship

