WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The latest card for Saturday’s PLE and list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held Saturday in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field.
-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Damian Priest, 23 wrestlers TBA)
-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, 26 TBA)
-Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles in a four-way for the WWE Universal Championship
-Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Championship
Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of the Royal Rumble as the event streams on Peacock in the United States beginning with a pre-show match or with the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of the Rumble for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment