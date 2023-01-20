1/20 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens contract signing for the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders, and Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in first-round tournament matches for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,222)

Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

Aired live January 20, 2023 on Fox

Video footage was shown of last week’s Smackdown and the story told between Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and the rest of the Bloodline. We then saw The Bloodline, including Roman Reigns, show up in two SUV’s to the arena. Sami went to fist bump Sami Zayn, and he rolled his eyes and walked past him. Paul Heyman shrugged and Sami looked shocked.

In the arena, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett introduced the show, and then Sheamus made his ring entrance for the opening match. This was the opening match in the Smackdown Tag Team Title Tournament. He was followed by Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders Erik and Ivar. They were accompanied by their valet Valhalla. Footage was shown of The Viking Raiders attacking Sheamus and McIntyre after Smackdown went off the air two weeks ago. The winner of this match will face the winner of Hit Row and Los Lotharios later tonight.

1. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Erik and Ivar “The Viking Raiders” w/Valhalla in a Smackdown Title Tournament Match: Sheamus and Erik started the match, while McIntyre and Ivar brawled on the floor. Sheamus and Erik both spilled over the top rope to the floor almost immediately. Ivar tossed McIntyre into the ring steps, and then went after Sheamus. He didn’t have much luck, as Sheamus tossed him aside and then sent Erik into the barricade.

Back in the ring. Sheamus remained in control and gave both Erik and Ivar clubs to the chest while they were tied up in the ring ropes. The crowd was fired up for the action early on with Sheamus getting a strong reaction. He attempted to take Erik up with him to the top rope for White Noise, but Ivar interfered and dumped Sheamus to the floor. He then tagged into the match and splashed Sheamus against the barricade…[c]

Erik and Ivar remained in control until Sheamus hoisted up Erik for an Irish Curse backbreaker. McIntyre made a hot tag leveled Ivar with a lariat. He then landed a knee lift, and then an overhead throw on Erik. Drew fired up the crowd, but got backed into the corner by Ivar. He broke free and landed a Michinoku Driver on Ivar in an impressive spot for a near fall. Valhalla provided a distraction, which allowed the Raiders to get back into the match. McIntyre and Ivar ended up in the corner on the turnbuckles.

Interference from Erik provided an assist to prevent a superplex, but Sheamus got involved and picked him up and planted him with White Noise. McIntyre then grabbed Ivar by the head and pulled him back into the ring…[c]

McIntyre attempted to set up for a Claymore Kick, but Erik sent him out of the ring. Sheamus took out Erik with a lariat, and then set up for a Brogue Kick, but Valhalla got involved and distracted him. Ivar tagged in and landed a top rope splash and got a close near fall. Ivar attempted a springboard move, but got cut down with a Sheamus knee lift. McIntyre landed a Claymore on Erik, and Sheamus put Ivar away with a Brogue Kick for the win.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeated The Viking Raiders at 17:48

After the match, Cole clarified that all first round matches will take place tonight. The winner of Hit Row and Los Lotharios will face Sheamus and McIntyre in the second round. Backstage, Sami Zayn approached Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman and requested a conversation. Sami said the greeting in the parking lot felt a little frosty, and wanted to make sure things were cool. Roman said he saw him last week, and he’s trying to cover for it tonight, so give it to him straight.

Sami explained that he felt privileged with the task of taking care of the Roman Reigns problem, and he felt slighted when the Usos interfered in his match and robbed him of the opportunity. He continued and said that he didn’t know the plan, and Kevin keeps saying he’s being used, and for a split second he thought he might be right but it’s fine. Roman reacted negatively and told Sami to get out. He said he didn’t have to run his plans by the honorary Uce, and he was tired of having this conversation every week. Roman told Heyman to get Sami out of there…[c]

My Take: An excellent opening match. The tournament feels pretty thin, and the attack from the Raiders on Sheamus and McIntyre a couple of weeks ago felt random and contrived, but I really enjoyed the match and everybody put in a fantastic effort. The Sami and Bloodline story seems to be rapidly entering a new phase, which is good because it would have gotten stale had things gone too well for too long.