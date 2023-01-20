WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Raw’s 30th Anniversary show with legends added, two no longer listed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest for the Raw Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a cage match

-The Bloodline’s acknowledgement ceremony

-The following legends are advertised: Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Godfather, X-Pac, Ron Simmons, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze, Ted DiBiase, IRS, Dallas Page, and Jimmy Hart

Powell’s POV: WWE updated the list of legends with a new graphic on Smackdown. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were previously advertised, but they were not included in the latest graphic. The 30th anniversary of Raw was actually on January 11, but WWE clearly waited to celebrate the milestone until there was no NFL competition. The fact that it’s the brand’s go-home show for the Royal Rumble is also a big plus. Raw will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.