WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Royal Rumble go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

-Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis in a semifinal tournament match for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles

-Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a semifinal tournament match for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown will be the go-home show for the Royal Rumble and will be live from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).