Rocky Johnson’s death caused by a blood clot

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rocky Johnson’s death on Wednesday at age 75 has been attributed to a blood clot. “A blood clot traveled from his leg into his lung,” Brian Blair told Paul Guzzo of TampaBay.com.

Powell’s POV: The story notes that Johnson actually did go to the doctor the day before he died. Previous reports indicated that he had not sought medical attention. In related news, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a touching Instagram message regarding the death of his father.



