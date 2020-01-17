ROH continues to add NJPW talent to the Supercard of Honor event for WrestleMania weekend

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced today that Kenta will appear at the ROH Supercard of Honor event that will be held on April 4 in Lakeland, Florida at RP Funding Center. ROH is also advertising Jay White, Will Ospreay, El Phantasmo, Dragon Lee, Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, Jeff Cob, and Slex.

Powell’s POV: It seemed like a questionable move to run a show 45 minutes away from the WrestleMania host city when this event was first announced. At the time, it appeared as though it would only feature ROH talent, but the addition of the NJPW wrestlers has generated some buzz for this event, and I’ll be surprised if the NWA doesn’t have some type of involvement. The only negative is that ROH continues to run their shows the night before WrestleMania, which means fans will have to choose between Supercard of Honor and the NXT Takeover event. I’d love to see ROH run an afternoon show to make it possible for fans to see both events live.



