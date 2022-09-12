09/12 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship, Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable, Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship, Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable, Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor, and more (31:28)…

