09/12 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship, Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable, Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor

September 12, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship, Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable, Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor, and more (31:28)…

Click here to stream or download the September 12 WWE Raw audio review.

