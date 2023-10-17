NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dijak in a Triple Threat for a shot at the NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc

-NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appears

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Tegan Nox

-The Bada-Bing, Bada-Boom Battle Royal for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles at Halloween Havoc night one (Entrants: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, Tank Ledger and Hank Walker, Damon Kemp and Myles Bourne, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe)

Powell’s POV: I assume there will be an NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament match on this episode. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).