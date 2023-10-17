WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The card for the next premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held on Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at a venue to be announced.

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark in a five-way for the Women’s World Championship

Powell’s POV: All signs point to Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the Intercontinental Title, but those matches have not been made official. The main card is listed as starting at noonCT/1ET. I will be covering the show live as it streams and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).