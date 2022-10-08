WWE Extreme Rules polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show October 8, 2022 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Extreme Rules Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Extreme Rules Poll: Vote for the best match Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match with Daniel Cormier as special referee Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a ladder match for the Raw Women’s Championship Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a strap match Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit match Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland in a Donnybrook Match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. SPECIAL EPISODEWE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsextreme ruleswwe
