WWE Extreme Rules polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Extreme Rules Poll: Vote for the best match

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match with Daniel Cormier as special referee

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a ladder match for the Raw Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a strap match

Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit match

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs.