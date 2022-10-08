10/08 WWE Extreme Rules audio review: Powell and Barnett on Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit with Daniel Cormier as special ref, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a ladder match for the Raw Women’s Title, Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a strap match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit with Daniel Cormier as special ref, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a ladder match for the Raw Women’s Title, Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the Smackdown Women’s Title, Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a strap match, and more (57:59)…

