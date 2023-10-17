AEW Collision rating for Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson for the TNT Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 504,000 viewers for TNT, according to Robert Seidman of Sportstvratings.substack.com. Collision produced a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo.
Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision had 353,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating for an episode that started an hour early while the second hour ran against WWE Fastlane. The last time Collision aired without WWE or NXT competition was on September 30 when it delivered 562,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating.
