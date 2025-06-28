Premier Wrestling Federation “Unsanctioned 2” results: Vetter’s review of Javi (f/k/a Javier Bernal) vs. Colby Corino, Dylan Crossley vs. Tenshi X in an unsanctioned street fight, Kaitlyn Marie vs. Mickie Knuckles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Premier Wrestling Federation “Unsanctioned 2”

June 27, 2025, in Newport, North Carolina, at the Carolina Wrestling Academy

The host venue is their training center, which is a large pole barn. Sadly, as is common here, the crowd was maybe 80-100. The lighting is decent.

1. Leah Night and Amanda Kiss vs. Steven Forte and LDJ in an intergender match. I don’t think I’ve seen Forte before; he is of average size with short, dark hair. LDJ is bald, and he’s pretty good; he opened against Kiss, who is another Harley Quinn-style fighter with long hair that is half black and half purple/pink. Kiss bit Forte’s arm, and the crowd loved that. Leah got in; I don’t think I’ve seen her, either. She’s a Black woman with curly hair. Forte hit a back suplex on her for a nearfall.

LDJ hit a Bulldog powerslam on Night for a nearfall at 5:00, and the men worked her over. Leah hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on LDJ, and they were both down. Kiss got a hot tag at 7:30 and hit some clotheslines, then a German Suplex on Forte. Leah hit a running knee on Forte for a nearfall. Forte was pushed head-first into LDJ’s groin. Leah hit a butterfly faceplant on Forte. Kiss hit a moonsault to pin Forte. Decent.

Amanda Kiss and Leah Night defeated LDJ and Steven Forte at 9:13.

2. CC Young vs. Cam Isaac vs. Drew Hood vs. Justin Kindred vs. Jared Martin vs. Breezus vs. Carolina Grappler 2XL. Lots of new faces here; I listed them in order of entrance. CC is a white woman with long, dark hair. Cam is a Black man with a similar look to Leon Slater. I’ve seen Hood before; he’s white with short dark hair and a mustache. Kindred is white with curly hair and purple/pink trunks, and he’s a bit heavyset. Martin is white, appears to be prematurely balding, with gray pants. Breezus is a Black man in similar purple/pink trunks to Kindred’s gear. Carolina Grappler 2XL wore a black singlet and black pants, and a black mask; he’s tall and quite heavy. I’ll guess 6’4″ and 375 pounds. I’ve seen enough of this promotion and have never heard of six of these seven.

Cam hit some dropkicks, and he’s clearly athletic. Kindred hit a senton on Cam. Martin hit a half-nelson suplex. Carolina Grappler hit a big chokeslam on Breezus. CC Young hit a superkick. Kindred hit a twisting neckbreaker on her. Breezus hit a Shining Wizard, but Cam immediately hit a frogsplash on Breezus for the pin. Decent action for these rookies.

Cam Isaac defeated CC Young, Drew Hood, Justin Kindred, Jared Martin, Breezus, and the Carolina Grappler 2XL at 5:40.

3. Jada Stone vs. Landon Hale in an intergender match. Stone just signed her TNA contract this week and was in the women’s battle royal Thursday night. Hale, who always makes me think of Matt Taven, just moved from the Northeast to North Carolina. The commentators noted he’s competed in wXw in Germany. He’s got quite a size advantage on her; the bell rang, and he mockingly patted her on the top of her head. She hit a superkick and a huracanrana, then a handspring-back-elbow into the corner.

Jada hit a basement dropkick, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 1:30. Landon hit a sideslam for a nearfall. He did a Sabre-style snap of her neck between his ankles. He dropped her with one hard chop, then a kick to the back for a nearfall. Hale hit a Lethal Injection, then another sideslam, but he missed a second-rope moonsault at 4:00. She hit a Lungblower to his chest.

Jada tried a top-rope moonsault on him, but he caught her, but she turned it into a tornado DDT for a nearfall. He threw her, lawn dart-style, into the middle turnbuckle, then he hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:30. He stood her up but hit an overhand chop. She hit some forearm strikes and a superkick. Landon hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee. She hit a Poison Rana and a backflip-into-a-stunner for the pin. A really fun match; I’m a big fan of both of these two, and this worked for me.

Jada Stone defeated Landon Hale at 7:40.

4. August Fears and Carolina Grappler XL vs. Ricky Hendrix and Rob Killjoy. This Carolina Grappler is also a big, rotund white man in a green singlet and green mask. I don’t think this is the same guy as Carolina Grappler 2XL. Killjoy is the Duck Dynasty cast-off character. He got the crowd to “quack!” with him. Fears and Hendrix used to be teammates, and they locked up to open. The cocky Fears dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Hendrix hit an armdrag and a dropkick for a nearfall. The massive CGXL entered at 2:00. He’s so heavyset, perhaps 400 pounds, it appears to be really unhealthy.

Killjoy tried some chops, but they had little effect on CGXL. CGXL hit a running splash into the corner; a commentator compared him to King Kong Bundy. Killjoy hit a Lionsault Press on Fears at 4:30. CGXL got back in and he dropped Ricky with one forearm strike. He planted his foot in Ricky’s throat and kept him grounded. Killjoy got a hot tag at 7:30 and hit a doublestomp on Fears’ chest. He hit a German Suplex on Fears and a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Killjoy hit a missile dropkick that finally took CGXL off his feet. Killjoy hit a slingshot slam on Fears for a nearfall. CGXL hit a running splash on Killjoy, then he slammed Hendrix. Killjoy hit a missile dropkick. Hendrix got a rollup for the flash pin! A decent match.

Ricky Hendrix and Rob Killjoy defeated August Fears and Carolina Grappler XL at 10:39.

* Kaitlyn Marie and Colby Corino are having a “First to three” series, which I think means they are in a race to get three wins. They have picked each other’s opponent for tonight! So, Corino picked hardcore legend Mickie Knuckles!

5. Kaitlyn Marie vs. Mickie Knuckles. Marie is a babyface here; she’s slimmed down a lot since I first saw her. Mickie is a heel. She handed a fan a balloon… then immediately popped it in his face. We got the bell, and Mickie immediately rolled to the floor to stall. Kaitlyn finally reached down, grabbed Mickie, and pulled her into the ring, and they brawled. Mickie did a Rikishi-style Stinkface in the corner at 3:30. Kaitlyn hit some running buttbumps and a rolling cannonball for a nearfall.

Mickie hit a Saito Suplex at 5:30. Kaitlyn hit a spear, and that popped the crowd. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They got up and traded big forearm strikes. Mickie hit a series of headbutts. Kaitlyn tried a sleeper, but Micke dropped all her weight backwards to flatten Kaitlyn at 7:30. Kaitlyn hit a DDT for a nearfall, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Mickie hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Mickie reached into her top and pulled out a weapon, but we couldn’t see it. Kaitlyn avoided being hit by it, and she applied a sleeper. They fell to the mat with the sleeper still locked on, and Mickie passed out! The ref checked on her and called for the bell. That felt like a fight!

Kaitlyn Marie defeated Mickie Knuckles at 9:19.

6. Javi (Bernal) vs. Colby Corino. A nice pop for the former NXT talent; cagematch.net records show this is his first match since April 26th in NXT. They shook hands at the bell before locking up. Javi tied a leg lock around Colby’s neck. They got up and reset and this was a feeling-out process early on. Colby kicked him in the gut and tied Javi up on the mat. Colby got a cross-armbreaker but Javi escaped, and they had a standoff at 3:00. Colby hit a Samoan Drop. They traded armdrags. Javi hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall.

Colby hit a bottom-rope moonsault at 5:30, then a second-rope moonsault, but Javi moved to avoid a top-rope moonsault. Colby hit his inverted senton for a nearfall. Javi wildly missed a superkick; a second one looked better. Javi nailed a Poison Rana, but Colby hit a running knee, and they were both down at 7:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops. Javi hit a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall.

Javi hit a decapitating clothesline, then a fisherman’s buster for a believable nearfall at 9:30. They traded more forearm strikes, and Colby hit a leaping headbutt. Javi hit a Helluva Kick. They traded chops on the second rope, and Corino hit a stunner to the mat. He hit his version of the One-Winged Angel for the pin. A really good match; Javi showed up to work and showed off what he can do. Javi got a nice “please come back!” chant.

Colby Corino defeated Javi at 11:36.

* Intermission. They said it would go 10 minutes. It went 28 minutes. That is just unacceptable. You’ll lose the energy and your crowd. Sure, this will all be edited off later, but I feel bad for those who were there. (I watched the entire Tiffany Stratton-Nia Jax match and the start of the Punk-Cena confrontation, waiting.)

7. Jak Tatum (w/CC Young) vs. Trey’Von Ali for the Crystal Coast Oceanic Title. Tatum is white with his hair in tight cornrows, and he got booed, and some fans chanted “new champ!” at him. I’ve noted that Ali’s face makes me think of D’Lo Brown, and he has the size of Keith Lee. Jak applied a headlock; Ali broke free, and Tatum rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Ali knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 1:30. Tatum again went to the floor, so Ali followed and he hit some loud chops at ringside.

In the ring, Tatum took control and hit a dropkick to the back as Ali was in the ropes at 5:30. He hit a running Facewash in the corner. Tatum hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:30. Tatum hit a spinning kick that staggered Ali; Ali hit a decapitating clothesline, and they were both down at 10:00. Ali hit a swinging back suplex and a running forearm into the corner, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Tatum hit a running knee for a nearfall. Ali hit a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 12:30. Ali hit a slam and got a visual pin, but Jared Martin appeared and he pulled the ref to the floor. CC Young got in the ring; Ali threw her to the floor onto Martin. However, it allowed Tatum to punch Ali with a weapon and get the tainted pin. Good action.

Jak Tatum defeated Trey’Von Ali to retain the Crystal Coast Oceanic Title at 14:51.

8. “High Flying Star Machines” Bojack and Diego Hill vs. Bradin Allin and Petey Allin in a non-title Proving Ground match. Diego wrestled in New York for MLW 22 hours earlier and had a really good showing, earning an MLW contract in the process. I don’t know these two scrawny white kids. If the Allins win or survive 10 minutes, they will earn a title shot. Bojack opened and hit a decapitating clothesline in the first minute. Bojack hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam on Bradin. Diego entered for the first time at 2:00 and hit some snap suplexes, then an enzuigiri for a nearfall. Bojack hit a backbreaker over his knee, and Diego hit a doublestomp. I can’t tell the Allins apart.

Bojack backed one of them into a corner and caved his chest in with some chops, then a uranage. The commentators said the HFSM aren’t on the same page; Diego wants to take it easy, while Bojack wants to end this immediately. An Allin slammed Diego, and they were both down at 5:30. Petey tagged in, and he dropkicked Bojack, but he didn’t go down. Petey hit an impressive Swanton Bomb. He hit a plancha to the floor on Bojack. In the ring, the Allins did some quick team moves on Diego. Diego hit a double Lethal Injection at 7:30. Diego hit a spin kick in the corner. Bojack nailed a big Death Valley Driver. Diego missed a 450 Splash!

One of the Allins hit a basement dropkick on Bojack’s knee, then a Meteora to the back of the head. He tried to pick up Bojack, but Bojack is 300+ pounds and didn’t budge. (We’ve had no time checks at all from the ring announcer.) An Allin hit a Spinebuster, and Diego rolled to the floor. We’ve passed 10 minutes. Bojack beat up one of the Allins in the ring, and he hit a running splash in the corner. Diego did a springboard moonsault on one guy, then a flip dive to the floor on the other. Bojack hit a Dreadlock Driver (brainbuster move) for the pin. The newcomers lasted more than 10 minutes, so they earned a title shot, yes?

Bojack and Diego Hill defeated Petey Allin and Bradin Allin at 11:26.

* Bojack and Diego argued some more! They clanged their belts together and made up before leaving.

Jon Davis came out to defend the PWF Undisputed Championship against a mystery opponent. Davis is a bald, thick veteran who has been wrestling for at least two decades; he has a lot of gray whiskers in his beard. Davis came out first. Xavion Stokes has accepted the challenge. He’s younger and is giving up a lot of size; I recall seeing him at least once before.

9. Jon Davis vs. Xavion Stokes for the PWF Undisputed Title. Davis immediately hit some chops and a headbutt. He hit some kicks and stomps and kept the kid on the mat. Stokes hit a doublestomp to the back at 4:30, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall.

Davis slammed Stokes for another nearfall and he was annoyed he didn’t get the pin. Davis hit a Helluva Kick and a hard back suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Stokes hit a Poison Rana and they were both down. Davis knocked him to the floor and hit some more hard chops at ringside. Stokes hit a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. He tried an Asai Moonsault, but Davis caught him. Stokes hit a huracanrana on the floor at 10:30, then a moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Stokes hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Davis hit some more loud chops. Stokes hit a top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall at 13:00.

Stokes slipped coming off the ropes, but he hit a tornado DDT for a believable nearfall; the commentators went nuts, thinking we had a pin. Davis nailed a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall at 15:00. Davis was in disbelief that he didn’t win there, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Stokes hit a monkey flip out of the corner and a rolling cannonball in the corner. Stokes hit a 450 Splash for another believable nearfall. Davis hit a DDT and a neckbreaker over his knee, then a Rikishi-style piledriver for the pin. That was pretty entertaining, although I never quite bought that Stokes was going to win. A really good showing from the youngster, though.

Jon Davis defeated Xavion Stokes to retain the PWF Undisputed Title at 18:22.

10. Dylan Crossley vs. Tenshi X in an unsanctioned street fight. These two are former teammates now in a bitter feud. I’ve always loosely compared Crossley to a longer-haired Jungle Boy Jack Perry, while Tenshi is short and slender and is comparable to Lio Rush. The commentators warned the kids at home to leave the room. Dylan came out first and he has a plastic bat and firecrackers. Tenshi dove through the ropes onto Crossley and we’re underway! They brawled into the crowd; Tenshi was still wearing his jacket. Tenshi set up for a dive to the floor, but Dylan hit him in the head with a weapon at 4:30.

Tenshi finally stood up and he was bleeding from his head. Tenshi hit a suplex on the hard floor at 6:30. In the ring, Dylan hit a springboard kick and took control. Tenshi hit a dropkick at 9:30. Dylan suplexed Tenshi into the corner. Dylan got a ladder and threw it into the ring. Tenshi flipped Dylan onto a ladder and got a nearfall at 12:30. Dylan slammed Tenshi onto a horizontal ladder. A door bridge was set up in the ring. Tenshi hit a Frankensteiner, flipping Dylan through the door bridge at 17:00.

Tenshi hit a series of punches and was fired up. He hit a hesitation dropkick into the corner at 18:30. He got a garbage can lid and repeatedly struck Crossley with it. Tenshi picked up a chair and was going to hit Dylan but Dylan begged for mercy… then he slapped Tenshi in the face! Tenshi hit several chairshots over the top of the head, and Dylan did a decent job of getting his arms up to block them. After maybe the fourth blow, Tenshi got a nearfall at 21:00. He repeatedly punched Dylan, who was now bleeding from the forehead, too.

Tenshi hit some punches, but Dylan avoided a 619. Dylan hit a decapitating clothesline and a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 24:00. Dylan hit a Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall. Tenshi hit a Canadian Destroyer, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall. Dylan powerbombed Tenshi over the top rope and threw a table on the floor. That seemed awfully dangerous. Several people ran over to check on Tenshi. “At what point is it too far?” a commentator asked.

Tenshi sat up and waved Crossley to keep bringing the fight! Crossley rolled to the floor and stomped on Tenshi; he rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall at 28:30. Tenshi picked up the plastic bat, and it had fireworks on it, so it ‘popped’ when it struck Dylan. Tenshi hit a uranage, then a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. What a war! I don’t think it needed to be quite this long, but it didn’t drag much, either. A good blow-off to this feud.

Tenshi X defeated Dylan Crossley at 31:30.

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining show. As I noted before, I really wish more fans were in attendance for them. The main event was an entertaining brawl; the level of this feud warranted this level of violence. While it’s not my preferred style of match, they sure worked hard to have a heckuva fight. I personally enjoyed Javi-Corino for best, Diego/Bojack tag for second, and the Davis-Stokes match for third. The seven-way scramble wasn’t that good, but everyone tried hard, and I admire the effort.

I like their commentary team, really I do. They are knowledgeable and into the action. But they also have a tendency to suddenly shout in my ears after a hard blow. There is a level of moderation needed there. Also, as I noted, telling fans you are taking a 10-minute intermission, then going 28 minutes, is just unacceptable. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV in the next day or two.