What's happening...

WWE Night of Champions lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia

June 28, 2025

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship

-Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring tournament final

-Asuka vs. Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring tournament final

-Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the U.S. Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight

-Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Powell’s POV: The Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship was pulled from the lineup due to Dom suffering an injury. There will be a two-hour countdown show this morning at 10CT/11ET. Join me for my live review of the main card at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.