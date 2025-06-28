WWE Night of Champions lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Kingdom Arena.

-John Cena vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship

-Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring tournament final

-Asuka vs. Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring tournament final

-Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the U.S. Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight

-Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

Powell’s POV: The Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship was pulled from the lineup due to Dom suffering an injury. There will be a two-hour countdown show this morning at 10CT/11ET. Join me for my live review of the main card at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).