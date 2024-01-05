Premier Wrestling Federation “Krule and Unusual Punishment” results: Vetter’s review of Bojack vs. Krule for the PWF Title, Colby Corino vs. Jaden Newman for the PWF Crystal Coast Oceanic and NWA Jr. Hvt. titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Premier Wrestling Federation “Krule and Unusual Punishment”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

December 29, 2023 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

PWF is based out of North Carolina and they brought all their top wrestlers up North for this show, which is part of the 11-event “Wrestival.” Unfortunately, the crowd was maybe 75-100 for this Friday afternoon show.

1. Ella Envy defeated Jada Stone at 7:54. Jada is a short, athletic Black woman and I’ve been impressed with her. Ella has been a fixture in NWA and she has a title belt with her. Ella jawed at the crowd while beating up Jada. Jada hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 7:00 and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Ella hit a Black Hole Slam and a Blade Runner swinging faceplant for the pin. That was good stuff.

2. Colby Corino defeated Jaden Newman to retain the PWF Crystal Coast Oceanic Title and the NWA Junior Heavyweight Title at 11:42. Colby is defending both belts. Intense mat reversals to open as the commentators said this is one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend. Corino hit his inverted senton for a nearfall at 3:30. Jaden hit a Flatliner onto the ring apron, and they both tumbled to the floor. Back in the ring, Newman was in charge. Colby hit a one-footed Lionsault for a nearfall at 6:30. Corino hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope elbow drop. Newman tied up Colby in a modified Muta Lock, but Colby reached the ropes at 9:30. They got up and traded kicks and forearm strikes. Corino hit a short-arm clothesline, then a jumping DDT for the pin. A really good match.

3. “Kingsgate” Chance Rizer & Donnie Ray & Mason Myles defeated Sawdust & LDJ & Tungsten Redd at 11:35. Sawdust is the lumberjack character. Redd reminds me of Erick Redbeard-meets-Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and his team beat up Rizer early on. The heels began working over Sawdust. Donnie Ray hit a moonsault at 7:00. Ray hit a Trash Compactor clothesline along his back. Redd hit a chokeslam on Myles at 11:00. They did the spot where LDJ set up for a suplex, but Myles tripped LDJ, allowing Ray to collapse onto LDJ for the cheap pin. Standard match.

4. Kaitlyn Marie defeated Jackson Drake in an intergender match at 9:32. Kaitlyn is curvy; think Allie Katch, and like Allie, frequently wrestles men. Drake is quite young but talented. He has a significant height and muscle mass advantage. Jackson made a cover with his feet on the ropes; the ref saw it and the crowd booed him. He worked her left arm and was in control. She hit some running buttbumps and a rolling cannonball in the corner at 4:30, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Jackson hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. They fought to the floor, where she whipped him headfirst into the ring post at 7:30. He hit an F5 Slam onto the ring apron. In the ring, she hit a Canadian Destroyer, then got a jackknife rollup for the pin. Decent match.

5. Ryan Galeone defeated Diego Hill at 10:38. Galeone is similar to Mike Knox or Luke Gallows. I consider Diego to be a top 20 indy talent; he’s Wes Lee-meets-Cedric Alexander, and he hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell. Hill bounced on the top rope and hit a huracanrana. Galeone hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 2:30. The announcers talked about how far these guys came to be on this show. Diego nailed a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. He hit his spin kick into the corner, then a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 4:30. Galeone hit a massive chokeslam. Hill came off the ropes, but Galeone caught him and hit a Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant.

Galeone hit a one-armed Go To Sleep move for a nearfall at 7:30, and we got a “Both these guys!” chant. Diego nailed a top-rope Spanish Fly and they were both down, and we got a “Diego!” chant. Diego hit an airplane spin; Galeone rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Diego nailed the Fosbury Flop to the floor. In the ring, Diego hit the Phoenix Splash for a nearfall. “They are stealing the show right now!” a commentator said. Diego nailed a step-up kick into the corner. Ryan nailed the springboard summersault for the pin. Every bit as good as I thought it would be. “What a heater!” a commentator shouted. We got a “that was awesome!” chant, then “both these guys!”

6. “The Ugly Sucklings” Rob Killjoy and White Mike defeated “Out of This World” Arik Royal and BK Westbrook via DQ; OoTW retain the tag titles at 16:24. I always compare Royal to NXT’s Odyssey Jones, while BK is like a young, heel Adam Cole. The Ugly Sucklings are like the Duck Dynasty guys. BK and Rob opened. Royal overpowered Mike, and he clotheslined him to the floor at 5:00. The champs worked over Mike in the ring. Mike finally hit a Falcon Arrow, and he made the hot tag at 9:00. However, the heels quickly took control of Killjoy. Rob hit a tornado DDT on Royal, then a Northern Lights Suplex on BK, and suddenly all four were down.

BK hit a powerbomb on Killjoy for a nearfall at 13:00, but Mike made the save. Killjoy hit a Frankensteiner on BK. Mike had a rollup for a visual pin but the ref was down. Royal hit a low blow on Mike, but this time the female referee saw it, and she called for the bell. The crowd booed the cheating finish. Out of This World continued to beat down The Ugly Sucklings after the bell and they were loudly booed.

* Krule was “arrested” last Monday on an H20 Wrestling show, and the whole show, the commentators wondered if he would be able to make it to this show.

7. Krule defeated Bojack to win the PWF Heavyweight Title at 9:56. Krule, who had a solid run in MLW, is essentially Kane, tall and wears a mask. Bojack is the Black 350-pounder. Krule hit the ring and they immediately traded punches. They brawled to the floor and Krule’s shirt reads “D Block;” and the commentators wondered who paid his bail. In the ring, Bojack hit a suplex at 3:30 and a running Stinger Splash, then a bodyslam and a senton. Krule hit his own senton for a nearfall. Bojack hit some forearm strikes. Krule slowed it down with a sleeper, but Bojack fell backward to the mat, flattening Krule at 6:30.

Bojack hit some clotheslines but he couldn’t drop Krule. Bojack hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 8:00. Bojack hit a chokeslam but Krule popped back to his feet! Boack hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. However, Krule immediately applied a choke, and Bojack was out! New champion! That finish came out of nowhere. Good big-man brawl.

Final Thoughts: Lots of talent in the N.C. territory right now. Diego-Galeone was well-deserving of the praising and gushing from the commentators and it earns best match. I’ll go with Colby-Newman for second, with the main event third. Newman and Royal are talented but their tag match stayed in second gear. Likewise, I really like the Kingsgate team, but that match was solid, nothing more. Give these PWF guys a LOT of credit; it’s a long trek from North Carolina to Massachusetts. They went to make an impression. Several of the top guys here (Diego, BK, Bojack) have more matches to come in this weekend festival.