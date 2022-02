CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the MLW Azteca television show: El Hijo Del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, and Octagon Jr. vs. Alex Kane, Rey Horus, and Villano III Jr., Extreme Tiger vs. Mecha Wolf, and EJ Nduka vs. Adrian Quest, and more (12:58)…

Click here for the February 4 MLW Azteca audio review.

