Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Terri Runnels, Joaquin Wilde, Brian Pillman

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Tasha Steelz vs. Killer Kelly. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Fred Rosser vs. Scorpio Sky. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 59 percent of the vote. B finished second with 18 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Terri Runnels is 57.

-Joaquin Wilde (Michael Paris) is 37.

-Brian Pillman died on October 5, 1997. He suffered a heart attack and died in a Bloomington, Minnesota hotel at age 35.