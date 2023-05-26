05/26 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Steve Maclin and Scott D’Amore, Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin, Rich Swann vs. Angels, Alisha vs. Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka, Chris Bey vs. John Skyler, Kenny King and Sheldon Jean vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Steve Maclin and Scott D’Amore, Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin, Rich Swann vs. Angels, Alisha vs. Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka, Chris Bey vs. John Skyler, Kenny King and Sheldon Jean vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, and more (21:22)…

Click here for the May 26 Impact Wrestling audio review.

