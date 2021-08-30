WWE Raw preview: Open challenge and three matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match.

-The Miz vs. John Morrison.

-Eva Marie vs. Doudrop.

-Damian Priest’s open challenge for the U.S. Championship.

Powell's POV: WWE has announced that the Priest open challenge will open the show. Raw will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center.