WWE Raw preview: Open challenge and three matches set for tonight’s show

August 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match.

-The Miz vs. John Morrison.

-Eva Marie vs. Doudrop.

-Damian Priest’s open challenge for the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE has announced that the Priest open challenge will open the show. Raw will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. Join me for my live reviews of Raw every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

