WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for Becky Lynch’s return on the SummerSlam fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.250 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number is up from the previous episode’s 2.102 million final viewership count (and down from the 2.874 million overnight number that was released on Saturday morning).

Powell’s POV: The overnight numbers were once again inflated by NFL preseason games airing on some of the Fox affiliates, but the final number is Smackdown’s best since July 16. Friday’s Smackdown delivered a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.57 rating that last week’s show drew in the same demo. “The Man” brought the ratings. Will she continue to do so if WWE follows through with the planned Becky Lynch heel turn?