AEW Rampage viewership for the AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament finals edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 722,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from last week’s 1.129 million viewership count for the premiere edition. Rampage finished with a .34 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .53 in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The number was expected to drop given that last week’s show shot up for CM Punk’s return to pro wrestling. But the fact that Friday’s number was down compared to the 740,000 viewers who watched the first week of Rampage is disappointing.