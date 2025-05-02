WWE Smackdown results (5/2): Powell’s live review of Randy Orton’s appearance, LA Knight vs. Damian Priest, Aleister Black vs. The Miz

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,341)

May 2, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary and narrated arrival shots of Randy Orton, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Carmelo Hayes and The Miz, and Damian Priest.

In the backstage area, Priest shook hands with Shane Helms, but then saw The Bloodline. Priest shoved Jacob Fatu, and was shoved back by Solo Sikoa. Referees and producers quickly intervened. LA Knight walked past the commotion and headed to the ring while he was introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash. Wade Barrett joined Tessitore on commentary.

Knight spoke about Priest costing him a No. 1 contender’s match for the U.S. Championship with Drew McIntyre on last week’s show. Knight said he understood what Priest was doing, and he doesn’t have a problem with him. Knight started to say that Priest needs to pick his spots, but he was interrupted.

Damian Priest made his entrance and joined Knight inside the ring. Priest said that he and Knight don’t have a problem, and what happened last week was all about Drew McIntyre. Knight said he understood, but he picked the wrong time because it cost Knight his match.

Priest disagreed, saying that Solo Sikoa had hit Knight with a Samoan Spike, so he felt he saved Knight from taking a Claymore Kick and being pinned. Knight told Priest not to let his WrestleMania failures be his. Priest said the whole situation is actually because Knight lost his title at WrestleMania.

Priest said that if Knight’s head hadn’t been up his ass, he might still be champion. Knight said the whole idea was supposed to be that they don’t have a problem, but if Priest kept talking like he was he would end up with his foot in his ass. Priest said they have a match scheduled for later in the night. He asked why they should wait. Knight agreed, and then a referee ran to the ring heading into a commercial break. [C]

Powell’s POV: An effective segment that created tension between two characters in a believable manner, even though both men started off by saying they didn’t have any issues with one another.

1. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight. The match was joined in progress coming out of the commercial break. Knight slipped out of a Razor’s Edge and dropped Priest with a DDT. Priest followed up with a jump-up elbow drop from the top rope for a two count before a picture-in-picture break. [C]