Sid Eudy (a/k/a Sid Vicious) inducterd into the WWE Hall of Fame as a legacy candidate

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sid Eudy (a/k/a Sid Vicious) is the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. WWE announced on Tuesday that Sid is a legacy inductee. Read the official announcement via WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Sid died at age 63 on August 26, 2024, after a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He had a great look and displayed tremendous intensity as a wrestler. I was disappointed by his WWE run and preferred his work in WCW. That said, it’s nice to see Sid get the nod, and hopefully it pleases his family. His son, Gunnar, acknowledged the induction via his Facebook Page, writing that he is “proud to be his son and to carry that legacy forward.”

Former WWE Champion “Sycho” Sid Eudy will be inducted into the #WWEHOF as a legacy inductee and a member of the Class of 2026! MORE INFO: https://t.co/F2kdWxOINZ pic.twitter.com/BELEOGZWch — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)