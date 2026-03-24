NXT TV preview: Gauntlet match with Stand & Deliver ramifications

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Ricky Saints

-A gauntlet eliminator match for a shot at the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver

-Sol Ruca and Zaria meet face-to-face

-Eli Knight and Elio LeFleur vs. Shawn Spears and Niko Vance in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver

-Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid

-Kelani Jordan vs. Thea Hail

Powell’s POV: LeFleur is filling in for Sean Legacy, who is out with an injury. Legacy will team with Knight once he is healthy if their team is still alive in the tournament. Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).