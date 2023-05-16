NXT Battleground lineup: The card for the Memorial Day weekend premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday, May 28 in Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center.
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship
-The finals of the tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship
Powell’s POV: NXT Battleground will stream on Peacock. The event will run opposite the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Battleground. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment