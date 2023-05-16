What's happening...

NXT Battleground lineup: The card for the Memorial Day weekend premium live event

May 16, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday, May 28 in Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship

-The finals of the tournament for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: NXT Battleground will stream on Peacock. The event will run opposite the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Battleground. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

