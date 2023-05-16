WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show featuring the brand’s final push for WWE Night of Champions

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes appear

-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and a partner in a six-man tag team match

-The Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus contract signing for Night of Champions

-Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae

