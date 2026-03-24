WWE Raw preview: Two tag team title matches, Brock Lesnar, and more advertised for Monday’s MSG show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar appears

-Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a Street Fight for the World Tag Team Titles

-Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Powell’s POV: Roman Reigns is also advertised despite his appearance not being advertised last night during Raw. Monday’s Raw will be live from New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).