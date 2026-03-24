NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Undertaker, Barry Horowitz, Christopher Daniels, CJ Perry, Lacey Evans, Jake Hager, Orlando Colon, Gorgeous George

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Tony D’Angelo vs. Ricky Saints. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Horowitz is 67.

-The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) is 61.

-Christopher Daniels (Daniel Covell) is 56.

-Jake Hager is 44.

-Orlando Colon is 44. He worked as Epico in WWE.

-CJ Perry is 41. She worked as Lana in WWE.

-Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella-Kadlec) is 36.

-The late Gorgeous George (George Wagner) was born on March 24, 1915. He died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.