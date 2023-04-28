Minneapolis is a finalist for WrestleMania 41

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is a finalist to host WrestleMania 41. Longtime WCCO political reporter Pat Kessler reported the news via social media.
Powell’s POV: Kessler, who makes great weekly appearances on Dan Barreiro’s KFAN radio show, is very credible when it comes to anything related to Minnesota politics. Minneapolis was considered a strong candidate to host WrestleMania after U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016. While that never materialized, I hope my home state will be able to host its first WrestleMania event in 2025.
BREAKING:
Sources tell me Minneapolis is a finalist city for @WrestleMania 2025. This would be a HUGE get.
— Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) April 27, 2023
