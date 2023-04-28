Minneapolis is a finalist for WrestleMania 41

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is a finalist to host WrestleMania 41. Longtime WCCO political reporter Pat Kessler reported the news via social media.

Powell’s POV: Kessler, who makes great weekly appearances on Dan Barreiro’s KFAN radio show, is very credible when it comes to anything related to Minnesota politics. Minneapolis was considered a strong candidate to host WrestleMania after U.S. Bank Stadium opened in 2016. While that never materialized, I hope my home state will be able to host its first WrestleMania event in 2025.