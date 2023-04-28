04/28 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Athena vs. Lady Frost in a Proving Ground match, The Infantry vs. Preston Vance and Rush, Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss, Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin, Gringo Loco vs. Blake Christian, Diamante vs. Skye Blue

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews the latest edition of ROH on HonorClub: Athena vs. Lady Frost in a Proving Ground match, The Infantry vs. Preston Vance and Rush, Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Jeeves Kay and Sonny Kiss, Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin, Gringo Loco vs. Blake Christian, Diamante vs. Skye Blue, and more (10:56)…

Click here for the April 28 ROH on HonorClub audio review.

