WWE Clash in Paris available in select movie theaters

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release regarding the Clash in Paris event being available to watch in select movie theaters.

Los Angeles, CA (August 18, 2025) – The battle begins now! Tickets to watch the first-ever WWE Clash in Paris in theaters are now available on Fandango . Wrestling fans can feel the heat of the ring live in theaters nationwide on Sunday, August 31 at 2pm ET. The event marks the first time a WWE Premium Live Event will be held in Paris, and fans can watch it live at their local movie theater.

Don’t miss 17-time WWE world champion John Cena take on Logan Paul in a match for the ages, as well as Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, CM Punk and LA Knight in a four-way match for the World Heavyweight Championship, and more.

Don’t forget to use Fandango’s new Round-Up feature to round up your movie ticket purchase to the nearest dollar and donate the balance to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, helping empower youth while enhancing moviegoing experiences for members.

Witness an event wrestling fans will never forget and get tickets for WWE Clash in Paris on Fandango today!

Powell’s POV: How has WWE not brought back Fandango/JDC from TNA to be the official spokesman for WWE and Fandango’s partnership?