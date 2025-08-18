WXW “Shortcut to the Top” results (8/16): Vetter’s review of the Shortcut to the Top match, 1 Called Manders vs. Ahura for the WXW Championship, Marius Al-Ani vs. LJ Cleary for the European Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WXW “Shortcut to the Top”

August 16, 2025, in Oberhausen, Germany, at Turbinenhalle 1

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

This show aired live on Triller+, so it aired here in the United States around noon. Lighting over the ring is really good, while the crowd was entirely in the shadows. It doesn’t appear to be more than a few rows deep, so the crowd might only be 400. Mett Dimassi provided English commentary, and he’s really good; his passion comes through his calls. I love that they have a time clock in the lower left corner.

1. Hektor Invictus vs. Axel Tischer for the wXw Shotgun Title. Both are regulars here. Invictus has short hair and a cross tattoo over his heart. Tischer (NXT’s Alexander Wolfe) immediately tied up the left arm, and they traded reversals on the mat. Hektor hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall at 2:00. Tischer hit a blow to the back of the head and began stomping on Invictus. They sped it up and traded forearm strikes. Invictus hit a clothesline into the corner at 5:30, then a spinebuster for a nearfall. Axel hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 7:30, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Invictus hit a flapjack and a standing powerbomb at 9:30. He hit a running knee for the pin!

Hektor Invictus defeated Axel Tischer to retain the Shotgun Title at 10:00 even.

2. 1 Called Manders vs. Ahura for the wXw World Title. I’ve noted before that Ahura looks very much like a younger, more chiseled Damian Sandow. They argued and decided to do a Mexican standoff (like Bandido has recently), then they started trading chops. Manders went for an Oklahoma Stampede (bulldog powerslam) at 1:30, but Ahura escaped. Ahura hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. They traded chops on the floor, and Manders accidentally chopped the ring post. Ahura immediately slammed his hand against the post.

In the ring, Manders dropped Ahura gut-first over the top rope at 5:30 but sold the pain in his left elbow. Manders tied him up on the mat and kept Ahura grounded. Manders nailed some loud chops. Ahura hit a Mafia Kick at 8:30, then a jumping knee. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They got to their knees and traded thudding headbutts. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes at 10:30. They spat at each other. Gross. They held each other’s wrists while trading more forearm strikes. Manders finally hit the Oklahoma Stampede for a nearfall at 12:30, then a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall!

Ahura put Manders on the turnbuckle pad and kicked him. He hit his own version of an Oklahoma Stampede for a nearfall, but Manders got to the ropes at 15:00. On the floor, Manders hit a clothesline that sent Ahura flying into the fourth row. (I truly don’t know how he traveled so far!) Manders threw him back into the ring. Ahura teased he was going to take a clothesline (nice callback to their last match!), but instead he applied a cross-armbreaker! Nice! Manders hit a hard left-arm clothesline for a believable nearfall at 17:30. This has been hard-hitting! Ahura nailed a Burning Hammer for a believable nearfall. Manders hit another clothesline, then a short-arm clothesline for the pin. HARD-hitting stuff.

1 Called Manders defeated Ahura to retain the wXw World Title at 19:07.

* Manders got on the mic and put over Ahura. He said he doesn’t care if people love him or hate him because he has the title. “A lot of you thought I was just here for a cup of coffee. Uh-uh. I’m here to stay. wXw in Germany is my home.”

3. Bobby Gunns vs. Kidd Bandit. The bald Gunns wore plain red trunks and did his best Lars Sullivan impersonation now. He smoked a cigarette on his way to the ring; that certainly doesn’t happen in the U.S.! Congrats to trans superhero Bandit for getting booked here. Gunns has a big size advantage. Basic reversals early on. Gunns hit a shotgun dropkick at 2:00. Bandit hit a Buzzsaw Kick to the jaw. Bandit hit a huracanrana and a spin kick for a nearfall at 4:30.

Gunns caught Bandit and hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Bandit went for a 619, but Gunns caught a leg and applied an ankle lock at 6:30. Bandit quickly reached the ropes. Bandit hit a stunner and another spin kick to the head, then a running knee to the chin for a believable nearfall. Gunns applied a standing Stretch Muffler leg lock and spun around, and Bandit submitted. Good action. Bandit is just so likable and always gets a big babyface pop.

Bobby Gunns defeated Kidd Bandit at 8:24.

4. Marius Al-Ani vs. LJ Cleary for the European Title. Again, Irish star LJ is the fiancé of Lyra Valkyria and was in the crowd for one of her matches not too long ago. Al-Ani is comparable to Ridge Holland but not quite as thick. He went for an ankle lock. He crotched LJ on the top rope and chopped him at 2:00, and Cleary went to the floor to regroup. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, Al-Ani slowed him down with a sleeper. Cleary hit a doublestomp to the back at 6:00 for a nearfall.

Al-Ani applied a cross-armbreaker on the mat; Cleary rolled him over and got a nearfall. Cleary tried for a Boston Crab, but Al-Ani blocked it. These guys were going at a breakneck speed but blocking each other’s moves; it feels rather authentic. Al-Ani went back to an ankle lock, and he slammed Cleary hard to the mat for a nearfall at 9:00. Al-Ani again applied an ankle lock, and this time, Cleary tapped out. A quick technical matchup.

Marius Al-Ani defeated LJ Cleary for the European Title at 10:18.

5. Mike D Vecchio and “Planet Gojirah” Robert Dreissker and Marc Empire vs. Aigle Blanc and “The Grind” Laurance Roman and Nick Schreier. Roman and Schreier just started teaming up together and now have identical trunks. The crowd gave Blanc and D Vecchio MASSIVE pops as this was their last wXw show; it is believed they each have signed with WWE Developmental. Planet Gojirah are tag champs, but the belts aren’t on the line in a six-man tag. Dreissker and Roman tied up early on. Schreier got in and repeatedly punched Empire (think bald Michael Elgin) in a corner. Empire hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Schreier at 4:00.

Dreissker hit a release suplex on Schreier, and he splashed Nick in the corner. Nick hit a pop-up dropkick. Dreissker hit a sit-out powerbomb. D Vecchio got a hot tag at 5:30, and Blanc tagged in, too! Those two traded punches and fast reversals, and D Vecchio hit a huracanrana at 7:00. Blanc hit a huracanrana and a Helluva Kick. D Vecchio hit a Gorilla Press and a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 8:30. Blanc and D Vecchio traded more blows, and Blanc hit a DDT on the ring apron at 10:00. Schreier dove through the ropes and collided with D Vecchio. Blanc dove onto Mike, but D Vecchio caught him and powerbombed Blanc onto the edge of the ring frame. Ouch!

In the ring, Schreier hit a Canadian Destroyer on D Vecchio at 11:30. Roman hit a missile dropkick. Blanc hit a sunset flip bomb on Dreissker. D Vecchio hit a hard clothesline on Blanc at 13:00, then a powerbomb on Schreier for a nearfall. Blanc hit a top-rope Dragon Suplex on D Vecchio, then a flip dive to the floor on Planet Gojirah. He dove off the ropes, but D Vecchio caught him with a stunner. D Vecchio hit a Spanish Fly on Schreier for a nearfall at 14:30 and we got a “fight forever!” chant. D Vecchio ran the ropes and hit a hard clothesline to pin Schreier. That was really, really good. All six posed together and raised each other’s arms; everyone here KNOWS this is the final wXw matches for D Vecchio and Blanc.

Mike D Vecchio, Robert Dreissker, and Marc Empire defeated Aigle Blanc, Laurance Roman, and Nick Schreier at 15:16.

* Dreissker got on the mic and spoke in English and put over Blanc and D Vecchio. Mike brought his father into the ring and praised him. Blanc also spoke to the crowd in English and thanked them.

* The intermission match was Tommy End (Aleister Black) in a first-time-ever match against A.J. Styles from 2015. I’m glad I watched this, as I haven’t seen it before. This is prime A.J. Styles when he was having some of his peak matches, and I urge viewers to check it out. (Watching this reminds me he is just carrying too much muscle mass now, and he’s lost agility with his age and traded it for size.)

* Dennis Dullnig spoke to the crowd. He’s been out of action for a while due to an injury. A lot of wrestlers from the locker room came out and applauded him from the stage as he got into the ring; this looks serious. A retirement announcement. He spoke in German, but I’m pretty sure he said “cancer” in his thoughts. He cried a bit and he hugged someone… but then he attacked him and repeatedly punched him! This earned “holy shit!” chants from the crowd. Unfortunately, Mett didn’t narrate this segment, so I can’t provide any more details.

6. The “Shortcut to the Top” match. This is similar to a Royal Rumble, and I’m a sucker for Rumbles and tournaments. Zoltan, a young kid similar to Nick Wayne, drew No. 1. Mett said that “everything is a surprise,” and he made clear that wrestlers do not enter at regular intervals, and we don’t know who is all even in this. The crowd popped for surprise entrant Gringo Loco at No. 2; he had a nice run here in a tournament last year. There is just under one hour remaining in the show as we begin. Loco hit a second-rope Falcon Arrow. Fast Time Moodo (think 2000s-era Michael Shane) was No. 3 at 2:00. Kidd Bandit drew No. 4 and hit a top-rope double crossbody block. Loco almost immediately tossed Bandit for our first elimination!

Johnny Rancid was No. 5; I don’t think I’ve seen him before but Mett said he’s a 15-year pro. Yokai, who wears Great Muta-style red facepaint, was No. 6 at 7:00. Mecca was No. 7; he’s giving off Jeff Cobb/JC Mateo vibes with very similar gear. Mecca tossed Yokai! That’s two fairly quick eliminations! Robert Dreissker drew No. 8 at 10:00, and he eliminated Rancid. Mecca and Dreissker are big guys and they traded blows. M4, a lanky kid was No. 9. Wow, he’s tall; he might be 6’5″ or so. Kuro (Mecca’s teammate!!) was No. 10. He’s a thin Black man who I’ve compared to Kevin Knight but also more accurately similar to WWE Evolve’s Cappuccino Jones. We have seven in the ring. M4 was tossed at 14:00.

Marc Empire drew No. 11 and helped his teammate, Dreissker. Dreissker was tossed. Kuro was tossed. Empire was tossed. Those were back-to-back-to-back. Norman Harras drew No. 12. I think we have five in the ring. Ahmed Chaer was No. 13; I don’t know him, but he’s a white, bald man with some gray in his hair (think Tomasso Ciampa). Mett stressed that Ahmed wore a “GWF” T-shirt, and Mett said Chaer hasn’t been here in 15 years. Yes, years. Moodo was tossed at 19:30 and the crowd LOUDLY cheered his elimination. Aleksander Bellamy was No. 14; I don’t know him either; he’s a white man of average size. I’m seeing six in the ring.

Axel Tischer was No. 15 at 21:00, and he hit a German Suplex. Tischer and Mecca immediately traded blows on the apron, and Loco kicked Mecca to the floor. Axel tossed Loco and that drew boos. Metehan (f/k/a Teoman in NXT-UK) drew No. 16 at 23:00. I am seeing six in the ring. Harris eliminated Metehan! That didn’t take long! Chaer clotheslined Harris to the floor! The heavily-tattooed Elijah Blum drew No. 17; he has to be a top contender to win this. Chaer was eliminated as Blum ran to the ring, so we have just four in the ring. Mett pointed out that Zoltan was still in there. Anita Vaughan drew No. 18 at 26:00; she’s muscular and earns a Shayna Baszler comparison. She hit a fallaway slam. She tossed Bellamy.

Laurance Roman was No. 19; he also has to be a contender to win this, as he won the 16 Carat Gold tournament a year ago. We have five in the ring. Bobby Gunns drew No. 20 and he was booed. He tossed Zoltan! So, still just five in the ring. Jane Nero drew No. 21 at 31:00, and she immediately brawled with Anita. Roman hit a piledriver on Nero! Rambo (think Rusev at his biggest/heaviest) was No. 22, and he tossed people around the ring. He’s a thick man! The spooky, scary Baby Allison (think TNA’s Rosemary) was No. 23 at 34:00, and she hit a spear on Gunns. Jane Nero stomped on Allison. Thomas Shire was No. 24; we have nine in the ring now and that’s the most so far. He’s also a top contender here.

Shire eliminated Rambo. Shire did an airplane spin and was dizzy. Shire tossed both Baby Allison and Jane Nero as those two were fighting on the apron. Stephanie Maze (think Ronda Rousey) was No. 25, so she’s our fourth woman to enter the match, and she hit a DDT on Shire at 38:00. Maze nailed Vaughan with a spin kick. Blum eliminated Tischer! Marius Al-Ani was No. 26 and he tossed Maze. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Gunns. We have six in the ring. Peter Tihanyi was No. 27 at 41:30; he’s been out for months with an injury! That distracted Blum, and Blum was tossed! Blum charged at Tihanyi and had to be held back and was pulled to the locker room by security.

Tihanyi tossed Anita Vaughn, so there are no women left; just five men. Joseph Fenech Jr. (I always compare to Roman Reigns and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa) was No. 28. Roman was tossed. Nick Schreier was No. 29 at 45:00, and he immediately eliminated Gunns! Shire is on the floor, but I don’t think he’s been eliminated. Jurn Simmons was No. 30 at 46:30; he’s bald and thick (think AEW’s Butcher at his thinnest), and the crowd popped for his return. He hit a standing moonsault on Schreier.

Shire finally got back into the ring and squared off with Simmons. (I was right that Shire wasn’t tossed.) Everyone else was down as these two battled. Jurn tossed Shire! I think we have just five left. Tihanyi eliminated Fenech. Simmons tossed Al-Ani. We have three left. Schreier hid in the corner as Simmons and Tihanyi brawled. Simmons was tossed! Schreier powerbombed Tihanyi. Schreier charged; Tihanyi ducked, and Schreier flew over the top rope to end the match! Tihanyi grabbed a mic, let the crowd jeer him, and he just dropped the mic and left, without saying a word.

Peter Tihany won the Shortcut to the Top match at 52:56.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining Rumble. I like that we didn’t have any point where I think we even had 10 or more in the ring at any time, and it allowed each elimination to stand out on its own. I admittedly haven’t been a big fan of Tihanyi in the past, but he is a heel you just want to see get his butt kicked.

The match to watch here is the big final appearance for Aigle Blanc and Mike D Vecchio. Both have been absolute stars on any show I’ve seen in Europe (and both have had a handful of matches in the U.S. in the past two years.) No one ever directly said “these two are WWE-bound,” but that is certainly everyone’s belief. So, I’ll go with that for the best match, then another Manders-Ahura war for second, with the Rumble match third.