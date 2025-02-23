WXW “Dead End” results (2/22): Vetter’s review of “Young Blood” Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima vs. “Big Bucks” Norman Harras and Alex Duke for the WXW Tag Team Titles, Michael Oku vs. Hektor Invictus

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WXW “Dead End”

February 22, 2025 in Hamburg, Germany at Markthalle

Replay available via TrillerTV+

Hamburg is located at the north end of the country, near the Denmark border. This show streamed live on Triller+. This is a packed room; there might be 400-600 here. Lighting is good and we DO have English commentary.

1. Michael Oku vs. Hektor Invictus. A feeling-out process early on; Hektor has the size advantage and he knocked Oku down with a shoulder tackle at 1:30. Oku hit a huracanrana. Hektor hit a springboard crossbody block. Oku hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Hektor laid in a series of European Uppercuts at 4:30. Hektor hit a second-rope superplex and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Hektor hit some clotheslines into the corner, then a powerslam at 7:00, then a spinebuster for a nearfall. Oku hit a running knee that sent Hektor to the floor, so Oku hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor.

In the ring, Hektor slammed him stomach-first to the mat. Oku went for a half-crab, but Hektor blocked it. Oku hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 10:00; he again went for the half-crab but it was blocked. Oku locked in the third attempt, but Invictus reached the ropes. Hektor unloaded some load chops, but Oku kicked out his knee. Hektor hit a modified Go To Sleep. He nailed a standing powerbomb. Oku again applied a half-crab, dragged Hektor to the middle, but Hektor got a rollup for a nearfall at 13:00. Oku leapt off the ropes but Hektor caught him with a kick. Oku nailed his top-rope frogsplash for the pin. That was a stellar opener and I don’t use that word lightly. They got quite an ovation, and they shook hands and hugged.

Michael Oku defeated Hektor Invictus at 13:38.

2. Fast Time Moodo vs. Cara Noir. I recently compared Moodo to early 2000s Michael Shane and I’m sticking to that. Flamboyant black swan ballet character Noir got a nice pop. They traded spin kicks to the thighs early on. Moodo stomped on Noir’s bare, surgically-repaired foot and twisted the ankle. They took turns trading stiff kicks to the spine. Moodo kept him grounded. Noir hit a running kick to the side of the head at 6:30, then a release German Suplex and a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. Noir hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 9:00. Noir jumped on Moodo’s back and applied a sleeper, but Moodo fell backward onto him. Moodo hit a Pedigree for a nearfall. Noir nailed a package piledriver and scored the pin. Good match.

Cara Noir defeated Fast Time Moodo at 10:52.

3. Elijah Blum vs. 1 Called Manders. Manders again came to the ring to some generic rock music, not to Bon Jovi. This should be hard-hitting! A feeling-out process to open. Manders dropped him stomach-first on the top rope at 3:00. He set up for a Bulldog Powerslam but Blum escaped and hit a Russian Leg Sweep, and they were both down. Blum hit a swinging neckbreaker and some clotheslines into the corner. He hit an enzuigiri. Manders hit the Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 7:30, and they were both down. Manders fired up and hit several overhand chops, then a short-arm clothesline, then a decapitating lariat. Blum immediately hit a Hidden Blade forearm to the chin for the pin. That was good stuff. Manders thought he had kicked out.

Elijah Blum defeated 1 Called Manders at 9:08.

* In a promo entirely in German (but with English subtitles), Stephanie Maze talked about having two partners turn on her in the past year. We then heard from Bobby Gunns. They are having a hair vs. hair match! Back to the venue, the in-ring announcer showed off electric clippers!

4. Bobby Gunns vs. Stephanie Maze in a hair vs. hair match. Gunns smoked a cigarette as he came to the ring; he’s of average size for a man, but she’s listed online at 5’4″ and just 132 pounds. Maze wears black boxer trunks and a plain black sports top, looking like a legit fighter. Her long hair goes more than halfway down her back. Gunns hit a Mafia Kick at the bell and they traded forearm strikes. She hit a series of roundhouse kicks in the corner. He shoved her hard to the mat and was booed. She hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit a hard bodyslam and pulled her to her feet by her hair. He hit a stiff kick to the spine at 3:00. The commentator said Maze lives here in Hamburg and the crowd was definitely behind her.

Gunns hit a Mafia Kick to the face for a nearall at 5:00. Maze fired up and hit a series of Kawada Kicks and some more roundhouse kicks. She hit a series of Yes Kicks at 7:30, then a second-rope missile dropkick that barely grazed him. He nailed a Snow Plow driver-type move for a believable nearfall, and he was surprised he didn’t get the win there. He charged at her but she caught him with a running boot at 9:30 and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing, and he eventually wore her down.

Maze hit a German Suplex and went for a spin kick, but he rolled to the floor. She immediately tossed him back in, but he hit a shotgun dropkick and a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Gunns hit a sudden back suplex for a believable nearfall. He applied a standing sleeper, and they both fell to the mat. She powered back to her feet and escaped. She hit a spin kick and a Saito Suplex, then another one, then a spin kick to the side of the head for the pin! The crowd loved her comeback and win.

Stephanie Maze defeated Bobby Gunns in a hair vs. hair match at 13:32.

* Gunns tried to make his way to the back, but two security guards escorted him back to the ring. Maze got the clippers and shaved his head bald, and the crowd was loving this.

* Intermission. They showed an old Masha Slamovich match.

5. Yuya Aoki vs. Laurance Roman. Aoki had a really good match here last month against Gunns. Roman — to me anyway! — was the surprise winner of last year’s 16 Carat Gold tournament. He’s bald and comparable to Karl Anderson. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Aoki hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee at 3:30 and rapid-fire chops in the corner and a springboard dropkick for a nearfall. He hit a brainbuster for a nearfall at 5:00. They traded hitting clotheslines in corners. Aoki hit an enzuigiri and a handspring-back-elbow, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Roman nailed a Shellshock swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall a 7:00. Aoki hit a Frankensteiner. Roman hit a piledriver for the pin. Wow, that was hard-hitting and a lot of action in a match that short.

Laurance Roman defeated Yuya Aoki at 7:55.

6. Ahura vs. Mike D Vecchio. I’ve noted that Ahura’s face looks very similar to a young Damian Sandow, but he’s much trimmer with a better physique. D Vecchio has been out with an injury; I compare him to Brian Cage, in that he is muscular but can do some impressive high-flying moves, and I’m a big fan of him. (Glad he’s back in time for the 16 Carat tournament, and he got a massive pop.) Ahura stalled on the floor before the bell, and stalled after the bell rang, too. In the ring, Mike got impatient and hit a Mafia Kick that popped the crowd, then a bodyslam at 2:00, and another. He whipped Ahura shoulder-first into the corner, and he hip-tossed him across the ring.

Ahura hit a springboard dropkick, then a plancha to the floor at 4:30. They brawled into the crowd. In the ring, Ahura applied a sleeper and a running Mafia Kick to the back of the head for a nearfall at 6:30. He went for a springboard crossbody block, but D Vecchio caught him and slammed him to the mat, then hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall, then a German Suplex. He hit some forearm strikes that rocked Ahura. Ahura hit a clothesline and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 9:30. D Vecchio hit a top-rope slam to the mat. Ahura nailed a Gotch-style piledriver for a nearfall at 11:00. D Vecchio hit a standing powerbomb that sent Ahura rolling to the floor. In the ring, D Vecchio hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. While I never once thought Ahura was winning, that was really good, too.

Mike D Vecchio defeated Ahura at 13:31.

* Levaniel ran into the ring and attacked D Vecchio from behind. We had been assured earlier in the show he wasn’t here! He put one foot on D Vecchio while standing over him and showing off his title belt.

7. “Young Blood” Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima vs. “Big Bucks” Norman Harras and Alex Duke for the wXw Tag Team Titles. I seriously am amazed and astonished and perplexed that NJPW hasn’t called Oskar and Yuta back to Japan yet. The commentator said this is Oskar’s hometown. Harras has long, straight hair (he’s been great as a heel commentator in the past!) while Duke has short, trimmed hair. Duke and Leube opened with a lockup; Oskar is much bigger and thicker, and he knocked Duke down with a shoulder tackle. Yuto and Harras got in and traded forearm strikes. Oskar hit some forearms on each heel, but Harras hit a flapjack faceplant on Oskar for a nearfall at 5:00.

The heels began working over Leube in their corner. Harras hit a spear for a nearfall at 7:00. Duke accidentally hit Harras with a chain around his fist! Yuto hit a Mafia Kick; he peeled off his T-shirt and was fired up! He hit some roundhouse kicks to Duke’s chest. Duke hit a uranage on Yuto for a believable nearfall. Nakashima nailed a brainbuster on Duke and they were both down at 10:30. Oskar got in and hit a double clothesline. Harras hit a second-rope diving back elbow for a nearfall at 12:30. Duke and Leube traded forearm strikes, and Oskar hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 15:00. Duke hit a low blow punch on Leube! He wrapped the chain around his fst and punched Leube and got the cheap pin. “It’s highway robbery in the city of Hamburg!” the commentator shouted. “We will never hear the end of it. This is the travesty of the century, a shame, and a farce!”

“Big Bucks” Norman Harras and Alex Duke defeated “Young Blood” Oskar Leube and Yuto Nakashima to win the wXw tag team titles at 16:05.

BUT WAIT! The ref found the chain! The ref restarted the match! (I restarted my stopwatch at the bell). Yuto hit a delayed vertical suplex and pinned Duke. “Justice was served here in Hamburg!” our commentator said.

“Young Blood” Yuto Nakashima and Oskar Leube defeated “Big Bucks” Norman Harras and Alex Duke to retain the wXw Tag Team Titles at 16:27.

Final Thoughts: A great show, and I don’t use the word “great” lightly. I’ll go with the Oku-Invictus opener for the best match, ahead of the main event. The Gunn–Maze hair-vs.-hair match had great drama and takes third. D Vecchio looked great in his return and his match against Ahura earned honorable mention. Manders-Blum was really good. Just a strong show, top to bottom. It’s hard to not be excited about the 16 Carat Gold tournament that is now just weeks away, after watching this show.